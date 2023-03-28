The Maitland Mercury
New shed at Hunter Valley Steamfest grounds to showcase steam relics year-round

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold, Maitland Steam and Antique Machinery Association president Peter Garnham and Maitland City Council works engineer Kynan Lindus in front of the new shed, which will soon be full of historic steam relics. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
Thanks to a brand new shed that doubles as a display area, Maitland residents can experience a little bit of Steamfest magic all year long.

