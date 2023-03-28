Thanks to a brand new shed that doubles as a display area, Maitland residents can experience a little bit of Steamfest magic all year long.
The new shed, designed so residents can get the most out of the rally grounds, has cage-style mesh walls so the historic steam items inside can be viewed by anyone, anytime.
Maitland Steam and Antique Machinery Association president, Hunter Valley Steamfest chairman and Maitland councillor Peter Garnham said the open design was chosen because "we want this ground to be used as much as possible".
"We want this ground to be used as much as possible so the ratepayers get the benefit out of it," he said.
"The front portion of this shed will be the steam boiler house, full of historic steam stuff, and the idea of it being mesh is so people 24 hours a day, seven days a week will be able to come in, walk around and see what we do with the old stuff."
Cr Garnham said it's important to preserve and showcase steam relics because "it's our history".
"It's still an industry that employs a lot of people in the Hunter Valley, and if we don't save and restore this stuff, our grandkids will never know it," he said.
The shed was jointly funded by the NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 4 and Maitland City Council.
It's located at the Steamfest rally grounds - west of Maitland Station.
Hunter Valley Steamfest will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year after three years missed due to COVID-19 restrictions and floods.
Cr Garnham is expecting 80,000 people to attend, saying "the train lineup we've got is exceptional".
The rally ground will host nine steam exhibits, with steam rollers and trucks coming from Brisbane and Melbourne, and about 10 steam strains running around Maitland over the weekend.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said there has been lots of interest in the festival, especially after three years missed.
"It's a shame we don't have enough tickets to please all the people who want to join in on those train journeys, so the addition of this shed shows the state government and the council's support of the association," he said.
Cr Penfold is most looking forward to the ARTC Great Train Race Quad Run, which will see four steam locomotives run parallel together while racing a tiger moth airplane.
"I'll be joining 3801 on the day so that'll be an exciting race," he said.
"Seeing the community enjoy the events that council puts on, really is what I love to see, the opportunities for them to come out with each other again after two or three difficult years."
Hunter Valley Steamfest is on in Maitland on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2023. Visit www.steamfest.com.au for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
