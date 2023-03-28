The first direct Bonza flight from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast will take off this afternoon as the fledgling airline launches its new budget Williamtown services.
Bonza founder and chief executive Tim Jordan will be on hand at 3.05pm to welcome the first load of passengers to arrive from the Sunshine Coast on board one of the airline's distinctive purple Boeing 737s.
The first Bonza flight from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast will take off from Williamtown at 5.05pm.
The service operates four times a week to serve Noosa and other holiday destinations near Sunshine Coast Airport at Maroochydore.
Bonza will start its twice-weekly service from Newcastle to Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine on Thursday morning.
The budget airline announced in February last year that the two Queensland routes would be among its array of new regional Australian services.
Bonza sells tickets primarily through its app and has said it will structure its prices based on $50 per hour of flying time.
Its one-way tickets are $69 for the 90-minute journey from Newcastle to Sunshine Coast and $79 to the Whitsundays, which translates to $32 an hour.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
