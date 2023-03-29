Tireless volunteer Leanne Greedy will be recognised this Sunday when she becomes the first woman to join the Maitland Blacks' hall of fame.
The club will launch their season from 12pm Sunday at Marcellin Park.
Ms Greedy has spent the last 24 years serving drinks behind the bar as well as cleaning and assisting with the general maintenance of the club.
Club president Pat Howard said it was great the club could celebrate Ms Greedy's efforts.
"She's a force to be reckoned with, everyone has the highest respect for Leanne," he said.
Mr Howard said the club has approximately 50 hall of fame members.
"There is a bit of a criteria to go with the hall of fame, it's not a set in stone criteria but we do recognise people outside of just rugby as well," Mr Howard said.
"If you play 200 games that gets you into the hall of fame but you are recognised for other work.
"On top of that there are life members so out of our 147 year history we've got 12 life members, the hall of fame is another level in between."
Mr Howard said the club is reliant on volunteers to survive.
"We've got 650 juniors and 150 odd senior players, it takes a lot of management, so without volunteers we'd be nowhere," he said.
The launch will see the club announce it's captains and Mr Howard said it's also an opportunity to recognise volunteers and sponsors.
"It's a bit of late notice because we weren't able to confirm it until we had the draw because there were a couple of teams that pulled out of the premier competition," he said.
"We usually like to have a bit more of a build-up but we're a bit pressed for time now - but it's on Sunday and hopefully we can get a good turn out for Leanne."
As the start of the season is still a couple of weeks away the club will hold off on the announcement of the first grade side. The Blacks play University away on Saturday April 15.
