Club legend Leanne Greedy joins hall of fame at Maitland Blacks season launch

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Maitland Blacks legend Leanne Greedy.
Tireless volunteer Leanne Greedy will be recognised this Sunday when she becomes the first woman to join the Maitland Blacks' hall of fame.

