Drainage issues have forced the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs to switch their round two game against the Wyong Roos from The Graveyard to Morry Breen Oval.
The move has come after Sunday's opening round fixture between the Bulldogs and the Maitland Pickers at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground was played in muddy conditions.
The ground issues have resurfaced after the Bulldogs spent much of early last season on the road.
Coach Danny Linnane said the club has received some financial assistance from a federal government grant through the Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and another grant to address the issues with the ground.
"We're just waiting on those funds so we can get in and get it done but it's obviously going to be the end of the year," he said.
"We were hoping to do the drainage before the preseason but the money just wasn't there so we have to wait."
A big crowd was on hand as the Bulldogs went down 44-10 to the Pickers and Linnane said good crowds were the lifeblood of the club.
"We had a very good weekend financially, which as a club because we don't have a leagues club is what we need," he said.
The ground will be closed until April 4 with reserve grade postponed this week and the under-19s traveling to play South Newcastle.
Linnane said while the score line blew out in the last 20 minutes of the Bulldogs' 44-10 loss to Maitland he was happy with the grit his side showed in defence, but ultimately a lack of possession in the second half took its toll.
"We completed at I think over 80 per cent (in first half), which is great, that's a target that we said we would need to achieve for every game," he said.
"Obviously we were nowhere near that in the second half, we only had 50 per cent, we only had 12 sets.
"We were just defending on our line pretty much the whole second-half."
The Bulldogs went into half-time down 16-10 against a professional Pickers outfit and Linnane said there are positives to come out of the performance.
"One of the pleasing things after the game was in the old boys shed, a lot of the old boys came up and I suppose they recognised the effort that was put in - they were all very pleased with what they saw," he said.
"They understood we were playing a gun outfit and you can't do much when you haven't got the ball."
The Bulldogs face Wyong who are coming off a 26-14 win over The Entrance in the opening round.
