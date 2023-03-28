The Maitland Mercury
Ground issues force Kurri Kurri Bulldogs Newcastle RL round two match to Wyong

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 29 2023 - 8:00am
The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs kick off against the Maitland Pickers at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Sunday March 26. Picture by Ben Carr
Drainage issues have forced the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs to switch their round two game against the Wyong Roos from The Graveyard to Morry Breen Oval.

