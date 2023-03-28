Australia's peak union body has called on the federal government to establish a national energy transition authority in the federal budget.
ACTU president Michele O'Neil told the National Press Club on Tuesday that the authority was the "missing piece in Australia's climate and energy policy".
"Climate change poses a profound material threat to the Australian way of life and workers want governments to take action," she said. "But for many communities, the adjustment to net zero emissions risks being a disruptive and difficult one. In the years between 2013 and 2020, we saw 11 coal-fired power plants close, with an average notice time of just four months. At least seven more are due for closure between now and 2030. A just transition plan is urgent and critical."
The ACTU is among a growing number of groups on both sides of politics calling for an independent authority to support workers through pooled redundancy and redeployment schemes, education, training, income replacement and retirement plans.
While the proposed models vary in their structure, there is general agreement that an authority should fund and co-ordinate regional economic diversification programs designed to deliver sustainable and secure jobs in new and emerging industries.
NSW Labor has committed to the establishment of a Hunter clean energy transition authority to help the region adjust to the social and economic changes facing the region.
The authority, which will also work in partnership with a Hunter-based TAFE manufacturing centre of excellence, will be one of several such bodies created in the state's mining regions.
Ms O'Neil cited examples of transition authorities in Germany and Spain that were supporting workers who had previously worked in the fossil fuel industry. "Decarbonising our economy could generate hundreds of thousands of good jobs, healthier and more equitable communities, and a renewed national prosperity," she said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.