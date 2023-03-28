"Climate change poses a profound material threat to the Australian way of life and workers want governments to take action," she said. "But for many communities, the adjustment to net zero emissions risks being a disruptive and difficult one. In the years between 2013 and 2020, we saw 11 coal-fired power plants close, with an average notice time of just four months. At least seven more are due for closure between now and 2030. A just transition plan is urgent and critical."