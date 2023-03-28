National star Aron Sherriff headlines lawn bowls pennants battle

Australia's number one player Aron Sherriff will headline the Grade 1 pennant competition which kicks off with a double header this weekend.
Sherriff has represented his country more than 380 times and is the current indoor and outdoor national singles champion.
Based at the Broadbeach club on the Gold Coast, he has agreed to terms to turn out for the Raymond Terrace Jets.
Sherriff, Lee Schraner and Matt Baus will skip the three pennant rinks, ensuring the Jets are again the team to beat.
Locals will get the chance to witness these and other great players as a number of clubs have also gained the services of some quality lawn bowlers.
In round 1 on Saturday starting at 2.30pm, the Jets take on Maitland City, who boast current and past state and national players Nathan Dawson, Brody Pitham, Simon Mitchell and Mick Cronin in their lineup.
On Sunday at Raymond Terrace from 10am, the Jets will welcome Soldiers Point, who have been bolstered by Emerging Jackaroo, Queensland player and World under-25 singles runner-up Nick Cahill.
He will be joined by Kurt Brown, also a Queensland representative, and they will join the likes of Terry Antram, Adam Gleeson and Mick Beesley, all previous state reps, in what should be another outstanding contest.
In other matches in section 1 on Saturday, Belmont host Charlestown, with the Tigers containing West Australian rep Blake Nairn, and Victorian Jarrod Davies, who also now plays out of Broadbeach.
East Maitland will travel to Soldiers Point, with Queenslander Scott McLachlin and Tasmanian Josh Walker-Davies adding class to their lineup.
On Sunday, Charlestown, which are playing home matches at Lambton, will take on East Maitland. Maitland tackle Belmont at home.
In section 2 on Saturday at 2:30pm, Kurri, led by Scottish player John Fleming, host Beresfield who have been strengthened with Caleb McDermott, Boyd Dumbrell, Tailor Appleby and Garrod Gorsuch.
Cardiff have gained PJ Walls and they welcome Nelson Bay with Dale Shillington, Jono Davis, Kane Coulls, Aaron Bremner and Brendan Egan, making the Bay much stronger than previous seasons. Valentine and Windale do battle at Valentine.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
