Off-duty police officer charged: two cops and a woman allegedly attacked

AN OFF-duty police officer has been charged in relation to an alleged attack on a woman and two officers in Maitland.
About 11.25am Tuesday Port Stephen-Hunter police attended a home in Horseshoe Bend, after reports of an assault.
At the scene police located a woman - who was known to the off-duty officer - on a footpath outside the home, suffering facial injuries. Two officers spoke with a man at the property before he allegedly tackled them to the ground.
IN THE NEWS:
A constable suffered minor facial injuries and a leading senior constable sustained an injury to his knee, which required further treatment at hospital.
Police said the 29-year-old off-duty officer resisted arrest, but was taken into custody a short time later and taken to Maitland police station.
The senior constable - attached to a specialist command - was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (DV), two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
He was refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Wednesday.
The man's employment status is currently under review.
