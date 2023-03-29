Hunter Valley Grammar School student Harrison Allomes has been selected in the NSW All Schools cricket side after starring at the state carnival.
Held in the Riverina town of Barooga in March, Allomes played a vital role as his Combined Independent Schools team won the tournament and were crowned NSW All Schools Champions.
An opening batter, Allomes was the tournament's leading run scorer and was named player of the carnival with scores of 30, 44 and 73 not out.
He will now travel with the NSW side to play QLD in September.
The first Hunter Valley Grammar School student to gain selection in the state cricket side, Allomes also opens the batting for Newcastle City in the first grade premier competition.
