Golden eras unite as Maitland Pickers 1971 and '73 premierships teams toast modern champs

In the famed history of the Maitland Pickers few teams are held in greater stead than the triple-premiership winning sides which played in five grand finals in a row from 1969-73.
Surviving members of the 1971 and 1973 premiership teams are holding a reunion this weekend and are special guests of honour on Saturday as Maitland's 2022 premiership heroes run out for their first game at home to kick off their title defence.
Three of the greats of those campaigns captain-coach Terry Pannowitz, halfback Brian Burke and hooker Alan McNab met up with modern stars Sam Anderson and Lincoln Smith ahead of Saturday's clash against Lakes United.
In other sports news
They will be joined by highly-skilled front-rower Keith Pollard who is flying out from the north of England to catch up with his temates.
Panno's Pumpkin Pickers beat Lakes in the 1971 grand final and Western Suburbs 27-18 in the 1973 decider.
Burke was knocked out and did both knees in the process in the semi-final before the 1973 grand final and missed the game having played in the 1969 and 1971 premierships.
This was a team on a mission and not only were they seeking revenge for their 1970 loss to the Rosellas, they were inspired by a 12-year-old boy with multiple sclerosis from Waratah whose mum had written to Pannowitz to get the team's autographs for the boy.
After a team meeting, the players decided to pick up the boy on the way to No.1 Sportsground in the team bus, and Pannowitz said his smile was more motivating than any captain's speech.
''It stuck in my mind as one of the most memorable moments of my life,'' Pannowitz recalled during an interview before the 2011 grand final which the Pickers famously won against Wests with a Mick Moran field goal sealing the match.
That sense of community and putting team first is the hallmark of current coach Matt Lantry's coaching philosophy and Pannowitz, Burke and McNab met with players before the 2020 campaign to give their modern counterparts an insight into the history of the club.
In a nod to that proud history, the Pickers will be wearing a special jersey modelled on the 1970s jumper which had the number on the front and a "M" on the left-hand breast.
Players will also line up in the numbering from those days with Anderson to wear Pannowitz's famous No.8 as lock and Smith in the No.9 of the back row. Stories from the different eras were swapped.
Unlimited tackles sounded fine by Smith who loves hard work.
But both Smith and Anderson drew the line of playing in the front row in particularly in McNab's role as hooker.
Pointing to his teammate's sternum, Pannowitz regaled the current players with tales of how opposing hookers would not only headbutt each other but deliberately aim blows at the sternum to incapacitate their rival and make him shy of putting his head in the scrum and drawing a penalty as a result.
McNab nodded knowingly almost wincing at the thought.
They were different days and different tactics back then.
Past and modern players acknowledge the game must minimise head injuries as the toll of concussions has sadly told on some of Maitland's past greats.
As for the modern game, Pannowitz, Burke and McNab are happy to have had their time and are delighted with the current success.
Although looking out at the green carpet-like surface from the spacious players' race, they are a little envious of the facilities at the new Maitland Sportsground.
They said they were lucky to play on grass half the time.
They also said the players race is amazing - we used to run down the stand two abreast at most with a fence around us to protect the players from the fans.
Also read
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.