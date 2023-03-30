COMEDY NIGHT
COFFIN LANE
Friday night's 18+ comedy night in Coffin Lane will see MC Joey Porter introduce a stellar line up that includes Page Maitland, James Conners and headline act Bec Melrose. Plus, cocktails courtesy of Newy Distillery and food from MarMars East African Kitchen. Live music from 5.30pm, followed by comedy from 7pm.
KITE WORKSHOP
MOORE STREET
Head to Moore Street urban jungle on Saturday at 10am for a free 90 minute workshop where local artist Nina Katzmarski will lead participants through the process of creating their very own kite. It's limited to only 20 spaces, recommended for 10 years and older. Register at www.thelevee.com.au/event/kite-making-workshop-at-moore-street.
In other news:
TRUE CRIME TOUR
MAITLAND STATION
Running on Friday and Saturday night from 7.30pm, Maitland's True Crime Tour reveals how small towns can hold the biggest secrets. Maitland has its fair share of haunted houses, and this tour will start at Maitland Train Station. Bookings are essential. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour-2.
PLANTING DAY
ABERGLASSLYN
Council will be out at McKeachie Drive and Gannet Street, Aberglasslyn from 9.30am this Sunday morning, to plant approximately 400 native shrubs and trees for local wildlife. Roll up your sleeves and lend a hand, all the tools are provided - you'll just need to bring a hat, shoes, sunscreen, plenty of water and a willingness to pitch in.
THE MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Come along to the monthly markets at Maitland Showground this Sunday from 9am to 2pm. With indoor and outdoor stalls, entertainment areas and quiet spaces, the markets provide a unique and often welcome alternative to retail malls and enclosed centres.
