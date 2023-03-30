The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - March 31, April 1 and 2

March 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to Coffin Lane on Friday night for an 18+ comedy night. Picture supplied.
Head to Coffin Lane on Friday night for an 18+ comedy night. Picture supplied.

COMEDY NIGHT

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.