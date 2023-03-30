The Maitland Mercury
Braedyn Crowley out as Maitland Magpies battle Weston Bears in El Classicoal

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:00pm
Bears captain Chris Hurley (left) and injured Magpies co-captain Braedyn Crowley at the NNSW NPL 2023 season launch. Maitland host Weston in the first El Classicoal derby this Saturday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer
It's only round five but the Maitland Magpies head into this Saturday night's El Clasicoal Derby against the Weston Bears trying to turn around a two game losing streak in the NNSW NPLM.

