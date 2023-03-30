It's only round five but the Maitland Magpies head into this Saturday night's El Clasicoal Derby against the Weston Bears trying to turn around a two game losing streak in the NNSW NPLM.
A form line has been hard to come by after the Magpies thrashed promoted side New Lambton before crashing to back to back losses at Cooks Square Park.
Maitland only lost four games during last season's campaign as they stormed to the premiership.
The Bears have been impressive in the early rounds under coach Kew Jaliens and find themselves in third after a one-all draw against Newcastle Olympic on the weekend.
The Magpies are coming off a 3-1 loss to Valentine after midfielder Sean Pratt was sent off in the second-half.
Maitland controlled much of that contest until Valentine scored three goals in the space of five minutes.
Magpies co-skipper and former Weston player Jimmy Thompson knows there's plenty on the line when it comes to the local derby.
"Yeah I have to hear about it every day at work, my boss is the CEO of Weston, asking me about what's going on with us all the time - it's a good bit of banter," Thompson said.
Maitland will be undermanned this weekend missing midfield enforcer Pratt and co-captain Braedyn Crowley who suffered an ankle ligament injury in the game on the weekend.
Both are expected to miss just the week with Pratt sent off following a second yellow card.
Thompson said fatigue played a part in the Valentine loss after the team played 15 minutes in the first-half a man down while Crowley was off the field.
"We played without a man in the first half for 10 to 15 minutes, so then once we went down a man in the second-half it was like we had already been down from basically the 45th minute," he said.
"Just legs got tired and a few silly errors cost us some goals."
The Magpies find themselves in an unfamiliar 10th having played a game less after their first round match was abandoned against Lambton Jaffas.
Thompson is disappointed the side has dropped two games at home and said the team needs to return to basics.
"I think the last few seasons we've always been tipped to come about fourth or fifth, so we've always been that underdog," he said.
"Now this season we've been tipped as favourites.
"I think we've got a few younger players in our squad now and even myself, we've just kind of come into the season thinking oh yeah it's just going to happen instead of working as hard as what we have in previous seasons.
"It's just going to be going back to what we know and what we're good at and hopefully that'll get us through the weekend."
