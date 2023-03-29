Hunter not-for-profits and community groups are encouraged to apply for the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's latest funding round.
With more than $500,000 on offer, local not-for-profits and community groups have the opportunity to receive financial support to enhance new or existing projects in areas of health, youth and social wellbeing.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation acting executive officer Anita Lucas encouraged both new and existing partners to apply.
"Regional charities are facing the unique combination of increased community demand for services and ongoing barriers to the delivery of their services," Ms Lucas said.
"It's been a tough couple of years for not-for-profits, having come through COVID and all the challenges it presented, to now when the rising cost of living is placing pressure on local communities and driving an even higher need for assistance in the Hunter region."
The latest funding round opened on Wednesday, March 29 and closes on Monday, May 1.
To assist with the application process, the Charitable Foundation is hosting a free, online workshop on Wednesday, April 5, starting at 10.30am.
Interested groups can register on the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
