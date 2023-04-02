The Maitland Mercury
From convict to butcher and pub owner: William Burgess made good in early Maitland

By Lawrence Henderson
Updated April 2 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:54pm
An historical photo of the George and Dragon which William Burgess purchased in 1853.
Many convicts transported to the colony of New South Wales made good. William Burgess was one of them.

