Many convicts transported to the colony of New South Wales made good. William Burgess was one of them.
Born in London in 1804, Burgess was convicted of receiving stolen goods, tried at Croydon Magistrate's Court, found guilty and transported to NSW on the convict ship John.
After serving part of his time, he was granted permission in 1837 to marry Maria Wilson, daughter of Graham and Charlotte Mann, widow of Fredrick Wilson and mother of Fredrick, John and William.
After their marriage at St Matthew's Church, Windsor, he was assigned to work in Maria's butcher shop.
Burgess is first noted in The Maitland Mercury on 23 March 1844: A petition, accompanied by several strong testimonials of previous good conduct, having been presented to his Honour the Chief Justice on behalf of Mr Burgess, His Honour has consented to allow him to retain his ticket of leave.
In that year he was living in Morpeth and working as a butcher.
The Mercury noted that he kept turkeys, one of which was stolen by Thomas McGuire, who admitted the theft and stated that he took the turkey to feed his children. McGuire was sentenced to be worked in irons for a period of twelve months for the offence.
By 1845, Burgess was wealthy enough to purchase 200 acres (about 81 hectares) of land at Nulla Nulla in Hinton from the original grantee, Francis Eagar.
He moved to Hinton the following year. Shortly before, Burgess had purchased the Farmers Glory Inn on Punt Rd.
The Inn's licence was transferred from Edward Haylock to Burgess in 1850, and later that year he obtained the lease of Hinton Punt, transferring goods and passengers across the Hunter to and from Morpeth.
On December 7, 1853, the Mercury states that, in the Transfer of Publicans Licences, William Burgess took over the licence of the George and Dragon Inn in Melbourne St, East Maitland from George Bellamy.
Little is known of William Burgess after his sojourn as the publican of the George and Dragon.
In 1858, he moved to Sydney where he was granted a publican's licence for the Redfern Inn on the corner of Market and York streets.
He still retained the property at Hinton and died in Sydney on 28 July, 1861 aged 57.
His death notice in The Mercury gave his residence as Woolloomooloo and noted that he was buried in Camperdown cemetery.
Mrs Burgess lived on at Nulla Nulla, Hinton, until her death in 1869.
Burgess had no children of his own and in his last will and testament, he bequeathed 50 acres (about 20 hectares) of Nulla Nulla to his nephew, James Montagu Smith.
William Burgess was an ex-convict who made good and evidently prospered in the Maitland area.
