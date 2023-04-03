The numbers are in, the people of Maitland are enthusiastic users of the Return and Earn recycling scheme having returned almost 103 million containers since it started in December 2017.
Maitland has four container deposit machines, three in Rutherford and Aberglasslyn and one in Thornton but none in central Maitland.
Known as reverse vending machines, these are self-service sites where people can feed in containers and either receive payment or donate to a charity by selecting an option on a touchscreen.
Maitland City Council has been working with NSW government contractor TOMRA Cleanaway to find a site for a new machine.
After announcing officers would investigate options back in 2021 the council determined two sites were unsuitable at it's meeting on Tuesday March 28.
The council looked at sites where it owned land, a vacant block on Abbot Street in Maitland and one on Louth Park Road in South Maitland.
The council's planning and environment manager Matt Prendergast said the sites did not meet the criteria citing issues with heavy vehicle access and visibility.
"In terms of next steps, TOMRA have identified some privately owned sites in the Maitland LGA that could be considered for future Return and Earn sites," he said.
For the Lions Club of East Maitland the Return and Earn scheme is a great way to raise funds.
The club has used it for a variety of projects, especially during the COVID lockdowns when they were unable to fundraise at public events.
President Barry Palmer said the initiative has been great for his club but Maitland needs more sites.
"Years ago we used to do just the cans, the aluminum cans, and we sort of just picked it up from there," he said.
"It circulates the money back into the community and we use it on a whole variety of projects, helping different people out with it and I think we just need more sites.
"I take some, you go up to Rutherford and to McKeachies Run, there's a queue of people there, people trying to get their trolleys and unload them, all that sort of thing or the machine's full."
Donations from the machines have been made to Maitland based Early Links Support Services and in the past Hunter Prelude, Hunter Horse Haven and PCYC Maitland.
A Return and Earn spokesperson said all containers collected through return points in Maitland are taken to a sorting facility in Sydney.
All plastic and glass bottles are recycled into new containers and food-grade packaging in Australia, and all aluminium cans are shipped to recyclers overseas.
"Our network operator TOMRA Cleanaway is actively working to establish an additional bulk-format automated depot in the area and work is underway to secure a suitable site," the spokesperson said.
Maitland does not have a depot.
A bulk depot is a staffed facility suited to returning larger quantities of containers and the nearest location is at Carrington or Cardiff.
Last year it was announced there are plans to expand the state's Return and Earn program to include wine and spirit bottles and large containers.
In March, NSW reached a milestone with nine billion bottles, cans and drink cartons returned via the network.
