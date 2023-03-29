The Maitland Mercury
Dungog preloved clothing market on this weekend

Updated March 29 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 2:51pm
Donna Lean (left) and Amanda Marsh are holding a preloved fashion market.
Two women from the Dungog Shire have joined their love of fashion and events to hold a preloved clothing market in Dungog this weekend (April 1-2)

