Dungog preloved clothing market on this weekend

Two women from the Dungog Shire have joined their love of fashion and events to hold a preloved clothing market in Dungog this weekend (April 1-2)
Donna Lean and Amanda Marsh have pulled together a number of sellers for the event after Donna held the inaugural event in late 2022, which was a huge success.
"Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet, with the current economic climate, it just makes sense to shop preloved," said Donna.
Recent research by Reluv, an online fashion retailer, has revealed about 75 per cent of Australians purchased used clothing last year. According to their Fashion Resale Report 2022, economic considerations follow sustainability as the primary two motivators to buy second-hand clothing.
"We're thrilled to be able bring women together from both within and outside of the region for connect and for that thrill of finding the perfect pre-loved bargain," said Amanda.
The market is at 56 Dowling Street, Dungog, on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 9am to 2pm
