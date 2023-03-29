The Maitland Mercury
Team Gus takes part in Laps for Life to help youth mental health service 'reachout.com.au'

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:08pm
Former Olympian Nadine Neumann-Dyer with Pat Howard at the Maitland Acquatic Centre where they have been taking part in Laps For Life. Picture supplied.

Olympian and former Australian swim team captain Nadine Neumann-Dyer has added her considerable skill and profile to an amazing local effort to raise money and shed light on the issue of youth depression and suicide.

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

