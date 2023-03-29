Olympian and former Australian swim team captain Nadine Neumann-Dyer has added her considerable skill and profile to an amazing local effort to raise money and shed light on the issue of youth depression and suicide.
Team Gus led by Maitland Blacks president Pat Howard came together in the wake of the death by suicide of talented soccer player Angus Lathan in 2019 which came as a shock to his family, friends, workmates and teammates.
Mr Howard, worked with Angus at First National Maitland, and looking for answers found out about Laps For Life which raises money for reachout.com.au which is an online platform for our youth to utilise when they are struggling with their mental health and most importantly at their darkest hours.
Since 2020 each morning in March, Team Gus members swim 1km with a goal of 31kms for the month.
Mr Howard said he couldn't quite believe it when Ms Neumann-Dyer said she wanted to join the group.
"Nadine's swimming and life story is an inspiration to us all, overcoming great adversity to be a champion swimmer, and more importantly champion human," he said.
"To get her on board was incredible, we are hoping to eclipse our personal and team goals.
"Also to know you are swimming beside an Olympian is pretty awesome."
Having raised just over $30,000 in the first three years Mr Howard said he was close to raising $50,000 for the cause with the unwavering support from his family, friends and work family at First National Maitland.
A big motivator for me other than my own two children, I am in charge of close to 1000 young women, men, girls and boys at Maitland Rugby Club and I see this as a great platform to promote and provide for this community I am so close to.
"Team Gus has had many supporters over the years but this year the team includes Nadine, Stephen Hunt from Hunt Hospitality (currently finishing off his laps in Las Vegas), Todd Holden from Newcastle Car & Truck rental, Sam and Flic Ward from Wardi Insurance in Narromine, one of my dearest friends Regina Stephen,
You can donate at https://www.lapsforlife.com.au/fundraisers/patrickhoward/laps-for-life
