Four days after storming into government, the Hunter's Labor MPs are waiting to hear if they will survive a rumoured cull in Chris Minns' first cabinet.
The successful MPs, all of whom increased their margins in Saturday's state election, could hear their fates before a Labor caucus meeting tomorrow.
The full cabinet is due to be sworn in next week.
Five of the Hunter contingent, Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison, Port Stephens' Kate Washington, Newcastle's Tim Crakanthorp, Swansea's Yasmin Catley and Charlestown's Jodie Harrison, held portfolios in shadow cabinet when Labor was in opposition.
Ms Aitchison was shadow minister for regional transport and roads, Ms Washington held the family and community services portfolio, Ms Harrison was shadow minister for women, Ms Catley held the customer service portfolio and Mr Crakanthorp was shadow minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education.
The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday that leaks from party sources suggested Mr Crakanthorp and Ms Aitchison could miss out on cabinet posts if Mr Minns trimmed his frontbench from 25 to 20 and downgraded some ministries to parliamentary secretary status.
The Australian suggested Cessnock MP Clayton Barr could rise from the backbench, though his lack of factional alliance could hold him back.
The report quoted a Labor Party source as saying Ms Catley and Ms Harrison were among the MPs who deserved a promotion, but it did not mention Ms Washington.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
