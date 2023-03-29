Dave Layzell pulls further ahead in Upper Hunter after claiming victory

The Nationals' Dave Layzell extended his lead over Labor's Peree Watson in the seat of Upper Hunter on Wednesday.
Mr Layzell claimed victory in the marginal seat late on Tuesday night after the conclusion of counting of the Singleton and Scone pre-poll booths.
He led Ms Watson, who has not conceded, by almost 1500 votes on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Layzell had secured 52.3 per cent of the vote on a two-party preferred basis with 67 per cent of the vote counted.
The result represented a 1.8 per cent swing to the National Party.
Mr Layzell, who was elected as the Upper Hunter MP in the 2021 byelection, thanked the electorate for its support.
"I'm thankful to the people of the Upper Hunter for their confidence and for giving me another opportunity to represent them," Mr Layzell said.
"I'm still a relative newbie at this but the electorate has seen enough of me and have asked me to keep doing the work that I have started. It's a great honour."
He said he was confident he could work with the Minns Labor government to achieve positive outcomes for the Upper Hunter.
A 2022 redistribution meant the Nationals lost a chunk of their traditional rural Upper Hunter heartland and acquired several Maitland suburbs.
The party's margin was reduced to 0.5 per cent, making it one of the state's most marginal seats.
In other news
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.