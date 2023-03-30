For Norm Burton OAM, 90 doesn't feel much different to 89 - except he says he can't run as fast.
The Burton family patriarch and Maitland and Port Stephens Toyota owner celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, March 22 with family, friends and a special parade from City of Maitland Pipes and Drums.
A life-long East Maitland resident, Mr Burton still lives in the home he was born in 90 years ago in 1933.
He and his wife Maureen, who sadly died in 2018, had three children; Norm junior, Kim and Dianne.
Mr Burton now has 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, who was born in October 2022.
At 90, Mr Burton says he does feel content, although he dearly misses his wife Maureen.
"The worst thing that ever happened to me was when I lost Maureen," he said.
Mr Burton started out in the vehicle business as a mechanic, and built up a reputation for being good with cars.
The business started in 1963 when Mr Burton and colleague Herb Sharpe created Sharton Motors.
Mr Burton's son, Norm junior, said his father built up a strong reputation, not just in Maitland but across the car industry.
"Some people in the industry were good salespeople, but Sharton Motors - his reputation was on 'Norm Burton could fix motor cars', and he stood behind what he thinks," he said.
Mr Burton is modest about his good reputation, saying anyone who enjoys their job can become good at it.
"If you're doing a job and you like it, unless you're stupid, you'll eventually get to be good at it," he said.
A philanthropic supporter of many charities, organisations and events, Mr Burton said he makes these contributions because "if what we do is good for Maitland, it's good for us".
"When you wash your hands one hand washes the other," he said.
"There are many things in Maitland that are worth supporting."
Currently, the business supports Hunter Valley Steamfest, Northern NSW Ronald McDonald House, Maitland Show, Mark Hughes Foundation, the Maitland Magpies, Maitland Pickers, Cancer Council, Port Stephens Bay Area Boardriders, Port Stephens Surf School and Tenambit-Morpeth Cricket Club, just to name a few.
Maitland Toyota is celebrating 60 years this year, and Mr Burton has seen a lot of changes in the motor industry.
He prepared Maitland rally hero Ken Tubman, and even entered a car in the 1967 Gallagher 500 around Mount Panorama, now known as the Bathurst 1000.
Mr Burton recalls back in the late 1960s and early 70s, before car hauling trucks existed, he and four others would pack into one car and drive to Sydney to pick up new vehicles for the business.
They would then bring them back to Maitland in a convoy, with one driver in each car.
Mr Burton still has an active role at the business, coming in regularly to make sure things are running smoothly, and attending board meetings to share pearls of wisdom that can only come from doing the job for 60 years.
He said he is proud of starting the business from nothing, which taught him the value of kindness to others.
"It gives me pride, if you start from nothing and build up, your job is so much easier if you treat people as a person," he said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
