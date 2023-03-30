The Maitland Mercury
Win a place in the Tiger Moth as it races four steam locomotives at Hunter Valley Steamfest

Updated March 30 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:06pm
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold with RNAC president Trevor Bright. Picture supplied.
One lucky winner will get a unique view of the ARTC Great Train Race at Hunter Valley Steamfest this year, with a chance sit in the passenger seat of the plane.

