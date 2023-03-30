One lucky winner will get a unique view of the ARTC Great Train Race at Hunter Valley Steamfest this year, with a chance sit in the passenger seat of the plane.
Serving as the centrepiece of Hunter Valley Steamfest, the ARTC Great Train Race will this year see four historic steam engines race against a classic de Havilland DH-82 Tiger Moth biplane.
It will be only the second 'quad run' in the event's 35 year history - and only the second time it has ever happened anywhere over this distance.
To mark the occasion, one lucky Steamfest patron will be given the chance to sit in the passenger seat, as the Tiger Moth takes to the skies and goes head to head with this year's locomotive lineup, which includes the 3801, Beyer- Garratt 6029, 5917 and the recently revived R766.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the giveaway is a "once in a lifetime opportunity, considering what a rarity it is to witness a true quad run, where all four steam locomotives travel in parallel".
"And what better way to take in this sight, than from the air," he said.
To enter, head to www.steamfest.com.au/memories and share your favourite memories from Hunter Valley Steamfest's storied history, stretching back to the inaugural event in April 1986.
"Over the last three and a half decades, Steamfest has emerged as one of the Hunter's biggest annual events, and we routinely attract tens of thousands from across NSW and Australia each year," Cr Penfold said.
"Not only is this a great competition, it's also a perfect opportunity for us to all reflect on and reminisce about the warm memories that have been forged at Steamfest over the years."
Cr Penfold added that between flooding and the pandemic, Steamfest has "had a few false starts of late".
"It's going to be such a joy to see the Steamfest Rally Ground packed to the rafters for the first time in four years when we get underway on the last weekend in April," Cr Penfold said.
"The Great Train Race is the high point of the weekend, and council works hard with our event partners at ARTC to put puzzle pieces together. So much work goes into making the event click into place behind the scenes."
Tickets for the Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest 2023 train journeys are selling fast. Find out more and book at www.steamfest.com.au.
