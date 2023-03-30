The Maitland Magpies will be chasing three wins in as many weeks when they host undefeated Broadmeadow Magic this Sunday at Cooks Square Park in round five of the NNSW NPLW.
Last Sunday saw striker Chelsea Greguric score five goals as the Magpies trounced Warners Bay 19-0 away at John Street Oval.
Coach Keeland Hamilton said while the result will give confidence to his team, it was pleasing to see progress in key areas.
"All we want to try and be is the best version of ourselves each week and if we do that then the outcomes in terms of results will look after themselves," he said.
"Leading into this week it's going to be the same focus - where are the areas we can improve?
"Let's work on that, if we turn up on Sunday and put our best foot forward then we'll be in the contest.
"We've got a lot of respect for Broadmeadow and we know it'll be a tough game but our main focus is on ourselves."
Magic are coming off a three-all draw against Newcastle Olympic and occupy third on the ladder. Maitland are fifth after four rounds with two wins and two losses.
Last weekend the Magpies completely overwhelmed the Panthers, going into half time leading 13-0.
Hamilton singled out midfield lynchpin Lisa Cochrane as a standout in the win.
"Really tough one in a performance like that (to name a player), I think for someone that doesn't really get in the limelight as often I was really impressed with Lisa Cochrane in midfield," he said.
"She didn't get on the scoresheet but her work ethic and level of competitiveness to keep driving our girls forward and doing her job, I thought was fantastic and showed exactly the type of team we want to be."
