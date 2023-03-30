Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison is thrilled to be embarking on her first term in government and says every promise she made will be delivered.
The Labor Party member won every polling booth and had 68.8 per cent of the vote on a two-party preferred basis after the initial count. She also had 52.53 per cent of the primary vote.
"[My vote] has definitely gone up more than what they anticipated with the redistribution," she said.
"Everyone has been sending letters and emails of congratulations. I'm excited to be part of a Labor government."
It is not yet known if Ms Aitchison will be given a ministerial portfolio in the Minns government, but if she is, she says she will still have plenty of time for her Maitland constituents.
Ms Aitchison was appointed to shadow cabinet in 2016 and served across seven portfolios. Her most recent appointment was Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads.
"I do have time to spend in the electorate and I'm really committed to that. Maitland needs so much support in terms of infrastructure on the roads and primarily on health and education. I will be continuing to do the work that I've always done," she said.
"As a shadow minister I have been travelling around doing my work for seven years so I don't think there will be a huge difference."
Ten community groups will share in $293,000 in funding through the annual grants program and Ms Aitchison said that money would soon flow. She announced the recipients as part of her election promises.
"We will have to wait until we actually get the ministers on the ground, there are processes to be followed," she said.
"There's a lot of things that have to happen before that ... but the reality is that it will be shortly."
Before the election she also promised to give Maitland council an extra $1.8 million in emergency road repair funding for urgent works, put $15 million towards planning and early works for the duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge, pay $2.5 million to replace Melville Ford timber bridge and double the funding for local Landcare groups in Maitland including Bolwarra Landcare, Earthcare Park and Luskintyre Landcare group.
Ms Aitchison praised Liberal candidate Michael Cooper for running a good campaign and said she thought both of the major parties had been very respectful.
She said former NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's concession speech, and NSW Premier Chris Minns' victory speech were examples of a better way to do politics.
