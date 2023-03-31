September will mark five years since Danny Sprague took over the popular Newcastle West coffee shop, Sherwood.
That was only the beginning.
Sprague, alongside his partner Emily Gibson-Burns, has turned the Sherwood brand into one of Newcastle's most prominent names in coffee.
Their expansion has paved the way for a further seven Sherwood locations, including the newest that opened in Gillieston Heights on Wednesday.
It's the newest and also their biggest. The 50-seater offers indoor and outdoor dining, with a sleek fit-out that could rival any capital city coffee bar.
Sherwood's social media team teased the store's opening for weeks and, according to Sprague, the response proved that the suburb is ready for it.
"People have been constantly coming up to the door and excited that there's a cafe opening," Sprague tells ACM.
"It is the most overwhelming response I've had for a new store."
Those pressed for time can pre-order via the Sherwood app, an idea that was developed on the back of trading as takeaway-only during COVID-19.
"We are continuing that whole takeaway approach we have at other stores," he says.
"We have a coffee bar at the window so people can use the app to pre-order and just pull their car up at the front, grab their coffee and off they go."
The success of Sherwood is undeniable.
Gillieston Heights is the latest in a string of cafes that Sprague and Gibson have opened since taking over the first shop in Parry Street, Newcastle West, which was quickly followed by a drive-by location on Hunter Street.
Since 2021, Sherwood has branched into the suburbs with shops in New Lambton, Kotara, Cardiff, Kahibah and Charlestown Square.
Sprague says they now employ 75 staff across eight locations.
Sherwood's menu is shared across the cafes, including their popular reuben toastie.
As for coffee, Sherwood uses its house blend supplied by Newcastle roaster, Glitch.
So, is there more to come from Sherwood?
"If you asked Emily right now she'd say, 'No, it's done'," Sprague laughs.
"I guess I've always just kept my eyes open to opportunity, and that's what we have continued to do.
"We are definitely looking at expanding further, but also trying to maintain our standards and quality without going out and selling franchises."
A key to the success of their expansion has been offering staff members an opportunity to partner in the business.
"I don't necessarily see us franchising, as such, but we would partner with someone who we thought was doing a great job and would be a good business person," Sprague says.
"Whether it's current staff or future staff that want to work their way through and have support to get into their own business."
Sherwood set up its headquarters recently in Cameron Street, Broadmeadow, where they will train staff and produce fresh-baked cakes and bread for each shop. It will eventually operate as a cafe, too.
Last month, they also took ownership of the inner-city specialty coffee shop, Xtraction.
However, Sprague explains, the store will continue to trade under that name.
"I've known Kenn [Blackman, former Xtraction owner] for quite a long time and he let me know he was looking to sell," he said.
"It is specialty coffee, and we want to respect what it is and maintain that so we don't have any plans to change it."
