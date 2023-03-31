The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

The Earth Market Maitland will have a stall at Maitland Community Markets on Sunday, April 2

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Produce at the Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland.
Produce at the Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland.

Indulge in a mini Earth Market Maitland this weekend and take home some fresh produce to support our farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.