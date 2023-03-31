Indulge in a mini Earth Market Maitland this weekend and take home some fresh produce to support our farmers.
The popular market, which is usually held in The Levee twice a month, will pop up at Maitland Community Markets on Sunday in a bid to help farmers sell their new season produce and stop the last of their summer harvest from going to waste.
There will be about 100 items including ripe tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and lettuce.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said volunteers would run the stall on behalf of the farmers.
"The whole idea of the Thursday market in The Levee is that farmers don't have to work on the weekends - they can take a break or they can go to another market to sell their produce," she said.
"Any of the farmers can bring us produce and we will sell it for them."
Ms Dempster said there had been multiple requests for a fresh food stall at the market.
She thought the venture would be good for the farmers as well as shoppers.
"It's a different group of people who come to that market - it's people who are working during the week and young families who can't come to the earth market," she said.
"This is a good opportunity for them to be able to access some of the local fresh food."
Ms Dempster said the stall would expand to meet shopper demand if it received enough support.
"We are hoping to make this our second major outlet. It means that in between the markets in The Levee we've got somewhere else to sell the produce and it gives farmers more opportunities to access their customers directly," she said.
The market is held at Maitland Showground from 9am until 2pm on the first Sunday of each month.
The next Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland, will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 8.30am until 1.30pm.
