Weston Bears have taken this season's first El Clasicoal courtesy of a second-half penalty to leave the Maitland Magpies suffering three straight defeats in the NNSW NPLM.
A 61st minute penalty from Bears winger Yuta Konagaya was enough to see Weston home in a well earned derby win.
Dangerous all night in attack, Konagaya drifted in from the right touchline evading the Maitland defence before playing a one-two pass with his striker.
The Bears player took on Magpies defender Tom Davies who stuck out a leg, bringing him to ground.
The win has Weston up to second while Maitland slump to second last.
It was a tight affair at Cooks Square Park on Saturday night with a good crowd on hand to watch a highly competitive affair with no space allowed in midfield and chances hard to come by.
Lining up with a back five, the Magpies started the brighter of the two sides and failed to capitalise on a good opportunity in the sixth minute.
A long ball from goal keeper Paul Bitz fell to Maitland captain Jimmy Thompson who skipped to the six yard box and crossed to striker Ty Cousins.
His attempt at shot was well blocked by Bears keeper Gerard Roebuck.
From then on the game was constantly interrupted by free kicks with eight yellow cards dished out as neither side were able to gain fluency in attack.
Weston worked themselves into the match and got the jump on the Magpies after the break, a Jacob Dundas volley forcing a good save from Bitz in the 47th minute.
As the game wore on Maitland had trouble playing their counter attacking style against a confident Weston back line.
Scrambling for an equaliser in the 86th minute, Magpies defender Alex Read collected Bears keeper Roebuck as he stretched for the ball.
After a delay, Maitland's Ty Paulson went with a metre of leveling the scores in injury time when his shot went just wide of the right post.
The Magpies will be at home again when they face Broadmeadow Magic on Easter Monday.
Magic went down 3-1 to Lambton Jaffas on Friday night and are third on the ladder after three wins and two losses to start the season.
