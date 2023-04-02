The Maitland Mercury
Kurri Kurri Bulldogs beaten 26-4 by the Wyong Roos in round two of Newcastle RL

Updated April 2 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Bulldogs captain Mick Steele (left) takes on the Maitland Pickers defence in round one of the Newcastle Rugby League competition. Kurri Kurri were defeated 26-4 by Wyong in round two. Picture by Ben Carr
A late game fade out has cost the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs after they had to play 20 minutes with 12 men, going down to the Wyong Roos 26-4 in their clash on Saturday.

