A late game fade out has cost the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs after they had to play 20 minutes with 12 men, going down to the Wyong Roos 26-4 in their clash on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had a player sent to the sin bin in each half as they took on Wyong away in the second round of the Newcastle Rugby League.
In the match until the 65th minute , the Bulldogs conceded two late tries from kicks as the Roos ran out comfortable winners.
Injuries hampered the Bulldogs cause loosing hooker Craig Richardson in the opening minute to concussion.
Lock Jack Tamburrini also suffered an ankle injury while prop Jono Alchin had to come from the field after suffering from blurred vision after copping an elbow to the eye.
Kurri's depth will be tested as they face a short turnaround this week heading into a Coalfields derby against the Cessnock Goannas on Thursday night.
Tamburrini and Alchin will be assessed during the week, while Richardson will be out for 11 days after his concussion was rated a category one head knock.
Alchin was also one of the players given 10 minutes in the bin after committing a professional foul.
Kurri Kurri went into the break trailing 10-4 with halfback Ben McIntyre crossing in the first half.
The Bulldogs stayed with the Roos before Charlie Houghton was dismissed for a shoulder charge with about 13 minutes remaining.
"I've looked at the video a few times and I can't see where it was a shoulder charge but obviously the refs are a lot closer than us and they've seen something," coach Danny Linnane said.
Despite the injuries and playing a man short in both halves, Linnane was not using fatigue as an excuse.
"Again we went OK in the first half, in the second half we just couldn't control the ruck , we were poor," he said.
"The boys just need to pull the socks up and toughen up a bit and realise they've got to play for 80."
"At half-time I thought we're well and truly in this game but just a disappointing second half."
Linnane was impressed with young utility Brock Portsmouth who was called into action in the first minute as 18th man.
"After the HIA, he got instigated straight away, so he came on, he's only a little fella, he looked like he was about 10-years-old out there actually," he said.
"But his defence, he got player's player for us, I think he got about 17 votes so pretty comprehensive, but he was very good for us."
Able to play in the halves, Portsmouth played at hooker and Linnane said he is likely to feature as a bench utility through the season wearing the number 14 jersey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.