1971 and '73 Maitland Pumpkin Pickers celebrate special bond at reunion | Photos

It was on the carpet-like surface of the new Maitland Sportsground that the 1971 and '73 Maitland Pumpkin Pickers' much-loved English forward Keith Pollard gave a huge insight into what made this band of brothers tick and how special playing for Maitland was to them all.
Standing with great mate Alan McNab at the team's 50th anniversary reunion, Pollard pointed across to a tree behind the goals at the Horseshoe Bend end of the ground.
It was where he spread part of his son Jason's ashes on a visit back to Maitland in 2016, so that Jason could be part of the club the whole family loved so much.
"He used to play with his mates under those trees when we were living here and I was playing with Maitland. This place was so special for all our family and I wanted part of Jason to be here where he loved it so much," Pollard said of his son who died aged 41 from the rare degenerative disease Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency just 12 weeks after it was diagnosed.
Sadly many others from that great era have passed including fan favourite Merv Wright and his and other families took their place to honour them.
It was a day for the odd tear but mainly for laughter, fond memories and tall tales and true as the years rolled back and the rapport of old teammates resurfaced as if their premiership deeds of 1971 and '73 had happened only yesterday.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley.
