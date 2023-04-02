The Maitland Saints have started their season with a resounding 83-33 win over The Entrance Bateau Bay in the opening round of the Black Diamond Men's Cup.
The Sydney Swan's loss is the Saints gain after former Swans academy player Zack Stewart dominated proceedings in front of a healthy crowd at Max McMahon Oval.
Stewart delivered a best on ground performance and continued his strong trial form as the Saints shot out to an eight-goal opening term lead.
Coach Dustin Spriggs said the team is reaping the benefits of Stewart returning to Maitland to focus on his university studies.
"I've known Zack since he was born basically, it's great to see him playing so well," he said.
"He was fantastic, he went to another level again, he probably had 12 or 15 clearances for the game.
"He's really developed and matured even as an 18-year-old."
Enjoying the first of three home games to start the season, the Saints were in control over a Blues side coming into the match with a limited preseason.
Other key contributors for the Saints were defender Wally Pankhurst, Jarrod Inglis at half-back and forward Riley Hawes who bagged five goals, including three in the first quarter to take the game away from The Entrance Bateau Bay.
The Saints did pick up a couple of injuries with Pat McMahon hurting an ankle and Mitchell Greaves twinging a hamstring and unable to finish the match.
They are likely to recover in time for their second round game against Cardiff on Saturday, April 15.
Spriggs said his team are excited by the challenge Cardiff will bring, but they will need to play for the whole match after dropping away late on Saturday.
"We're going to have to produce four quarters of what we produced in the first two quarters, they're going to be a very tough task on our home deck," he said.
"Cardiff are always a tough team, obviously they have been around the competition since the beginning, strong club - the boy are really keen to test themselves."
Cardiff finished the regular season in third last year before being eliminated in the preliminary final against Terrigal Avoca.
