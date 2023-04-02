The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Pickers overcome Lakes as Maitland's '71 and '73 premiership heroes watch on

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.