Some Guys Have All the Luck.
As Rod Stewart and his massive audience sang his 1980s hit on Saturday at Roche Estate, they were oblivious to the chaotic weather that had hit Newcastle.
Remember a few weeks ago when a storm sent Sting and his audience scurrying from Bimbadgen Estate?
Nothing was going to rain on Sir Rod's parade. There were a few drops earlier in the evening, then a rainbow appeared as a prelude to Cyndi Lauper's high-energy, fun set. The queen from Queens has still got all the love, laughs, social activism and chutzpah that has endeared her to generations.
Then there's her voice: magical and strong.
But it was Sir Rod's night. Bagpipes announced his arrival and he appeared in an obligatory shiny suit coat and tight pants. Then, it was game-on for glitz. It was plain sailing for the 78-year-old and his devoted audience, who were taken on a wild ride through Stewart's songs.
If anyone was unsure from which era each song was drawn, there were shots of the star from back in the day projected onto the massive screen. The hair was a hint. There was his 60s mod cut, 70s shag and 80s mullet. His 2023 hair-do is holding up, like a silver toilet brush. I have no idea how it's survived. But, like Rod, it's sprinkled with lucky dust.
Standout songs for me were The First Cut Is the Deepest, Downtown Train and the gentle, yet anthemic, You're in My Heart. Sir Rod's Scottish heritage, like his giant gold Celtic necklace, is worn close to his heart. There were images of his beloved Celtic FC, including boss Ange Postecoglou, and soccer balls kicked into the crowd.
There were breaks in the show involving Celtic dancing and some fierce fiddling (performed by his bevvy of female musicians). It was like Hogmanay, held in Vegas.
But, by now, we know what to expect from Sir Rod. He's that flash geezer who looks like he's always on the pull (blondes only). But, his voice is unique and he knows what the punters want.
He farewelled the crowd with Sailing. Then, the showman was gone. The crowd stood, dazzled. And, in that moment, the Rod Squad felt like the luckiest clan alive.
