Hunter dogs Belmont Bullet and Ritza Donna into Golden Easter Egg final

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen was still pinching himself on Sunday after $51 chance Belmont Bullet won on Saturday night as one of two Hunter long-shots to qualify for the Golden Easter Egg (520m) final.
Belmont Bullet started best in semi-final No.1 to lead from box three and was never headed, recording a 1.25-length victory ahead of Reflections in a time of 29.82 seconds. Belmont Bullet was 13 lengths back in third in his heat a week earlier, running 30.38.
Ritza Donna, for Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson, then caused another boilover, finishing second as a $71 chance in the third semi to also make the $300,000-to-the-winner final next Saturday night.
She ran 29.89 to finish 4.25 lengths behind winner Baby Jaycee but just ahead of Wyndra All Class in a race where McFadyen-trained Hurricane's Fury was fifth.
The Hunter pair's chances in the final were dealt a blow in the box draw when Ritza Donna gained six and Belmont Bullet seven.
But McFadyen and his partner Kat Ernst were overjoyed just to make the decider given their three entries in the series were set to race in the listed Ultra Sense heats before a shortfall in nominations for the Golden Easter Egg.
"The Easter Egg, from a purists' point of view, growing up as a kid, I've always wanted to win an Easter Egg," said McFadyen, who has been training for 20 years.
"There's the Million Dollar Chase now and other races that are worth more money, but this is the most prestigious because of the history of it.
"I think most people from NSW would say the Easter Egg is the one they want to win, so just to have a runner in it is a fairytale. It's hard to describe, it's like a dream. I'm just pinching myself.
"Wenty is not his favourite track. He just loves The Gardens. I said to Kat, I just hope he brings his Gardens form to Wenty tonight, and we'll just see.
"He came out and come through the first turn in front. I was at home working and watching it with my Dad, and the 'goes' just got louder and louder. It was just unreal.
"Kaheem Bale ran into the back of him down the back straight, but he's just tenacious when he's in front, and he just kept kicking."
McFadyen, who has been based at Dungog the past two years, also bred the son of Fernando Bale.
"We raced his mum, Belmont Belle, and I raced it with a friend of mine and we grew up on Belmont Street and that's how the Belmont prefix came about," he said.
"We whelped and reared him, and I don't think he's spent a day off the property, and that just makes it a bit more special.
"I rang the owners and said if we make the semis, that would be amazing. Two of the three made it through and the other one was unlucky, and both sets of owners were on cloud nine during the week. They'd already exceeded their expectations.
"We're just happy to be there. There's no pressure. He'll just do what he does every week then we'll go down there and we'll see what happens."
MORE IN SPORT:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.