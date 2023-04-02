The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland Magpies down Broadmeadow Magic, Charlestown Azzurri stay top and Mid Coast seal first win in round 5 of NPLW NNSW 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Greguric, pictured in action last season, scored four goals in Maitland's win over Broadmeadow on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Chelsea Greguric, pictured in action last season, scored four goals in Maitland's win over Broadmeadow on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland twice came from behind to flex their top-four credentials with a 5-2 victory over competition heavyweights Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.