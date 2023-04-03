The defensive hallmarks of the Mustangs game returned on Saturday night as Maitland suffocated the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in round four of the NBL1 East Men running out 96-64 winners.
After a disappointing defensive showing last week in the loss to Norths Bears at home, the Mustangs pounced on the Spiders early, pressuring up the court and forcing turnovers.
The traveling Sydney side went into the match winless so far this year, but were able to stick with the Mustangs early with the teams going in at the first quarter break tied at 21.
From there Maitland were able to dominate heading into half-time leading 48-39 with the gap widening in the second-half as the Mustangs streaked away.
Coach Luke Boyle said while he expected his team to defeat the struggling Spiders he was happy with his players return to the defensive grit they are known for.
"Part of the thing that's been hurting us before is our defence, we tried to put a bit of pressure on them because we've got guys athletic enough to do it," he said.
"It obviously worked in our favour, they only scored 60-odd points and we got better defensively as the game went on."
Boyle said a reason for the Mustangs pulling away from the Spiders in the second-half was a tweak in their defensive process.
"We were trying to put a lot of pressure on the ball up the floor and then in the first quarter we were rushing too much," he said.
"We're trying to trap and then we were trying to trap in the middle of the floor, which then gave us some issues."
Boyle praised the defensive efforts of trio Will Cranston-Lown, Dan Millburn and import Kevin Warren.
"With Kevin and Will they're two of probably the best defenders in the league and the same with Dan Millburn too," he said.
"He's been great for us defensively over the last two weeks, he was probably a standout when we played Norths.
"When those guys are defending well up the court and then it's just a matter of making sure that our second line, which is kind of the bigger guys like Matt (Gray) and Jimmy (Hunter) are doing their job as well."
The game was also an opportunity for Boyle to get minutes into his bench as the Mustangs look to a massive home derby against the Newcastle Falcons on Saturday night, April 15.
"It's going to be huge to be honest. The face it's the local derby part of it, but again it's coming up against one of those top four teams that we have to beat if we want to be there at the end of the season, " he said.
