Maitland Mustangs outclass Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in comfortable NBL1 East win

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Maitland Mustangs guard Will Cranston-Lown takes on the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai defence during round four of the NBL1 East Men's competition on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Ben Carr
The defensive hallmarks of the Mustangs game returned on Saturday night as Maitland suffocated the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in round four of the NBL1 East Men running out 96-64 winners.

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

