It's official - I'm now a morning person

You know those morning people?
They used to make me cringe and now I'm one of them.
After dabbling a few years ago in sports reporting I used to joke that Sunday mornings before 9am only existed in the minds of cyclists, runners and gym junkies.
I never thought I could be one of them, but now, it just works.
I know many people who stay up to all hours - watching television, TikToks, scrolling through social media, reading a book or playing Candy Crush Saga and sometimes I get a bit envious that they seem to have so much downtime to use as they please.
See I'm normally tucked up in bed by about 9.30pm. But I'm up most mornings before 6am.
When my body clock decided I should be up at sparrow-fart it was a shock, but over time I've grown to appreciate the quiet of dawn.
It allows for some quiet meditation, a brisk walk with my dog - two keys to getting my day started.
My husband was a shiftworker so he'd often come home at ungodly hours and watch a series or movie before nodding off. He'd then be lucky to be up before 11am.
On a Saturday mornings I would have around five hours to myself to rip into some housework or on the flipside be as lazy as I wanted - before he'd even see the light of day.
And it's similar with work too - you can make a cuppa and start trawling through emails, moving through your tasks without a single phone call and knowing it's hours before your co-workers will even boot up their computers.
I've become quite productive the mornings rather than struggling with my chores later in the day.
In many ways it is quite refreshing and in a roundabout way you end up with just as much free time as everyone else - just at a different time of the day.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
