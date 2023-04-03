A rampant first quarter has set up the the Maitland Mustangs for a crushing 104-52 win over the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in the fourth round of the NBL1 East Women.
The Mustangs raced out to a 34-7 first quarter lead and were never tested leading 68-23 at half-time.
After slow starts cost them in earlier games, the Mustangs jumped on Hornsby Ku Ring Gai from the opening tip-off and had nine points on the board before the Spiders had made a shot.
Maitland had some big contributors with starter Shak Reilly scoring 27 points including seven three pointers.
Import Sydney Hunter scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and made 10 shots from 13 from the field while Mila Wawszkowicz had amassed 16 points by half- time.
Coach Mark Wawszkowicz was pleased his starters responded after a poor showing last week in a 73-50 loss to Norths Bears.
"It was pretty clinical actually, particularly the first half - we were up by 45 at half-time," he said.
"The way we played we didn't vary from our plan we just methodically pulled it apart on offense and guarded our plays on defense.
"That was the most pleasing part and then the shooting became contagious, everyone just started making shots."
Wawszkowicz said the team had already eclipsed their best score of 84 from last year to go with their best defensive effort.
"We scored more than we've ever scored in NBL1 and we've conceded less than we've ever conceded in NBL1," he said.
With the score blowing out Wawszkowicz said it was a good opportunity to give his bench players an opportunity.
"Most pleasing was that Lara Shipard hit a couple of threes which were her first points of the season and Olivia McGregor came off the bench as well, which is her first NBL1 basket," he said.
"So lots of good things, lots of positive vibes and we've got this week off with Easter so it's nice to be coming off a win and we've got two weeks to get ready for Newcastle."
Maitland will host Newcastle on Saturday, April 15 and Wawszkowicz knows while the unbeaten Falcons will be a stern challenge, he believes his side are ready.
"We think that we're going to be very competitive on the women's side, probably as competitive at this level as we've been for a long, long time," he said.
"We wish we could have kept playing when the game finished Saturday night, you've got to be patient and we've got to keep working hard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.