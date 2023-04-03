The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Shak Reilly scores 27 as Maitland Mustangs thrash Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mustangs player Sophie Williams passing the ball against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Ben Carr
Mustangs player Sophie Williams passing the ball against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Ben Carr

A rampant first quarter has set up the the Maitland Mustangs for a crushing 104-52 win over the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in the fourth round of the NBL1 East Women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.