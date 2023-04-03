Jaslyn Walters says life can change a lot in 12 months.
Her world changed forever when she won the 2022 Maitland Young Woman competition and she says it's one of the best things she has ever done.
The role has been so transformative that she is about to leave it more confident and more involved in the Maitland community. She also now has a deeper understanding of the issues facing youth in our city and region.
"It has been a crazy year, it has been so busy," she said.
"I've grown so much, even my friends and family have said there has been a huge change in me since I started in the role. I'm like a whole new person, I'm much more confident now."
Ms Walters has had two roles since she won the competition - Maitland Young Woman and also Miss Maitland. Both are youth ambassador roles.
The Maitland Young Woman title is the new name for the Maitland Showgirl competition, which was part of The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl competition. The Maitland Young Woman competes at the zone final for the chance to earn a spot in the state final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The new version was implemented in 2022 and Ms Walters is the first entrant to hold the title.
The Miss Maitland role, which is sponsored by Maitland Business Chamber, is a hyper-local role which opens the door to networking with local businesses and the city's most influential people.
The Miss Maitland role has taken Ms Walters to Maitland Business Chamber events and Maitland council events, to name a few.
She would often encounter local politicians at these gatherings and said she had perfected the art of conversation with a wide range of people.
"I've had a lot of conversations with [the Maitland MP] Jenny Aitchison and [Paterson MP] Meryl Swanson and the mayor [Philip Penfold]," she said.
Her biggest role came during the 2023 Maitland Show where she spoke at the opening ceremony and helped to make the event run smoothly.
Ms Walters is fond of the show and attended committee meetings in the lead up to the iconic event.
When the show rolled around in February she was busy supporting the volunteers.
"I ran errands, I handed out sashes in events like horses, donkeys and goats, I served the judges and distinguished guests their lunches and drinks - I helped wherever I was needed," she said.
Ms Walters joined the Maitland Against Domestic Abuse (MADA) committee as Miss Maitland where she helped with organising events, grant approvals and liaising with other Maitland groups like Carries Place, Hume Housing and Jenny's place.
She was grateful for the chance to be part of the influential movement.
"Unfortunately Maitland has some of the highest reported rates of domestic abuse in the state and MADA will be a massive recourse for assistance for anyone experiencing abuse," she said.
Ms Walters initially wanted to use her roles to advocate for women's health, after her own battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, but then she realised how many other issues were affecting young people.
"In talking to people you find out about other issues that are happening in Maitland - there's a lot going on - youth crime ... the cost of living," she said.
Her last public speaking engagement is on Anzac Day, where she will speak during the service at Maitland Park.
Entries are now open for the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition.
Ms Walters encouraged young women to enter the quest and said every entrant would benefit from taking part in the experience.
"I want to be in the background and help the next Maitland Young Woman to settle into the role because when I was first in the role I was like, 'what do I do?'. I've got a good handle on it now," she said.
"I'd like the next Maitland Young Woman to make the most of the time in the role, it's such a great opportunity."
Entrants will complete two rounds of judging before the winner is announced.
The first round, an interview and afternoon tea, will take place at Maitland Showground on Saturday, May 6, from 1pm.
The second round, an on-stage interview and dinner, will be held in the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Showground from 6pm. The winner and runner-up will be announced at the end of the evening.
Entries close on Monday, April 24, 2023. Women aged between 18 and 25 can enter. Those who are 25 must not turn 26 before May 1, 2024.
Entry forms can be downloaded, filled out and emailed to the showground office. Click here for more details.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.