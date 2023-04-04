The Maitland Magpies will travel to Taree on Good Friday to play in the inaugural NNSW Women's League Cup against Mid Coast following a comprehensive win over competition heavyweights Broadmeadow Magic on Sunday.
It was a statement performance from the Magpies at Cooks Square Park, beating Magic for the first time in the NPLW since the competition's formation two years ago.
The Magpies will now turn their attention to Mid Coast who they play in back to back fixtures in both the cup and the league.
Maitland will host Mid Coast on Sunday, April 16 with the Middies notching their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating Warners Bay 8-1.
Coach Keelan Hamilton said the team are looking forward to a busy run of fixtures after Sunday's come from behind victory.
"I think that it's a bit of a cliché but we would like to be a team that people would like to come and watch," he said.
"I don't so much like it when we concede goals so I'm probably a bit selfish in the sense that I'd like us to score plenty and not have the other team score.
"I definitely think our focus is more on how we can impose ourselves on the game and how we can go and try and score.
"That's the way I would like to see teams approach it all the time and that's sort of what we're trying to do."
Hamilton said it was pleasing to see Greguric strike a rich vein of form following on from her bag of five goals against Warners Bay.
"I think scoring goals anytime is difficult against any opposition, so her last two weeks have been really good for her," he said.
"I know she's feeling a little bit more confident at the minute which is great for her and great for the team as well."
Magic finished last season in second place, three points off premiers Warners Bay. Hamilton said the win over Broadmeadow is positive step forward for a team building every week.
"I see it as a step forward in terms of we haven't beaten that opponent since we've come into the league. I see it as a step forward in the sense that I don't think we've beaten a top two opponent in the first two seasons in the league," he said.
"It's just a good message for ourselves that I think we're heading in the right direction and if we perform close to our best level we should be a pretty hard team to beat for all sides."
The Magpies finished the weekend inside the top four with three wins and two losses to start the season.
