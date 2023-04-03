The Maitland Mercury
Beyond Bank COO Mark Williams to take on top job at The Mutual Bank

Updated April 3 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:05pm
The Mutual Bank's new CEO Mark Williams, who will step into the role from July 1. Picture supplied.
The Mutual Bank has announced Mark Williams as its new CEO.

