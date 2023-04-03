The Mutual Bank has announced Mark Williams as its new CEO.
Mr Williams, who is currently the chief operating officer of one of Australia's largest member-owned banks, Beyond Bank, will step into the role vacated by Geoff Seccombe who is retiring after 34 years.
The Mutual Bank chair Steve Meyn said the board was confident Mr Williams has the experience and knowledge to lead the bank into an exciting new era of growth.
"After an exhaustive search, the board is pleased to announce Mark Williams' appointment and believe his exceptional knowledge, broad range of qualifications and extensive experience in member-owned banking are the perfect fit for our organisation," Mr Meyn said.
"We envision a seamless transition into the CEO role, which Geoff Seccombe has so diligently and successfully filled since 1994.
"We are confident Mark is the leader who will steer The Mutual Bank into the future, while maintaining the essence of what makes our organisation so special.
"With more than 100 employees and assets under management of more than $1 billion, The Mutual Bank has a vision to be the bank of choice for the Hunter region and we believe Mark is the leader who can help the team achieve this."
Mr Williams has a Bachelor of Commerce, is a chartered accountant, is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.
He said he was excited to join The Mutual Bank team during an exciting growth period of the organisation.
"The Mutual Bank has been a reliable constant for the people of the Hunter since 1888 and it will be a privilege to help the organisation continue its evolution to meet its members' banking needs," he said.
"I'm thrilled to continue my passion for customer-owned banking, where people are always put above profits, with such a reputable organisation.
"The Mutual Bank has a solid reputation for customer service and commitment to its community and I am looking forward to maintaining this legacy as well as overseeing exciting developments as we continue to grow."
Mr Williams is no stranger to the Hunter Valley, having lived in Lake Macquarie for many years, and with extensive family ties across the region.
Following an initial career in Audit with global professional services firm PwC, Mr Williams has built a reputation as a highly trusted executive within customer-owned banking.
During his 15 years with Newcastle Permanent Building Society Limited (now part of the NGM Group), Mr Williams held various roles across the organisation, including Chief Financial Officer, Acting CEO, and Chief Technology Officer.
Mr Williams will take up the new role on 1 July 2023.
