Holidaying in Forster Tuncurry next summer? A new water playground is taking shape

This coming summer is predicted to be more fun than ever for Hunter folk heading to the mid north coast with the Tuncurry water playground ready by August.
Construction of the new water playground is well underway, with bulk earthworks and the concrete slabs for both the splash pad and new amenities block complete.
"Key features of the water playground include an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water tower and slide, and active water play equipment," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
The water play area is designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards.
Work also includes a new amenities block with toilets, changerooms, and an accessible adult change facility.
The existing amenities block will remain operational throughout construction of the new amenities block and will only be demolished once the new amenities are open.
Construction is expected to be completed and the water playground open by August.
"We also hope to expand the facilities at Vincent Fazio Park as a regional destination for our community," Mr Aldridge said.
The reserve includes a skate park and the Tuncurry Memorial Hall.
Future plans are to develop a bicycle skills track, picnic and barbecue facilities, parking, and footpaths linking to Lone Pine Park and the foreshore.
