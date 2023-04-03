The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Holidaying in Forster Tuncurry next summer? A new water playground is taking shape

Updated April 3 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holidaying in Forster Tuncurry next summer? A new water playground is taking shape
Holidaying in Forster Tuncurry next summer? A new water playground is taking shape

This coming summer is predicted to be more fun than ever for Hunter folk heading to the mid north coast with the Tuncurry water playground ready by August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.