EASTER TRAIL
THE LEVEE
Venture into The Levee to explore a morning of Easter activities on Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Start your morning at Stillsbury Lane, to attend one the free kids activities run by local artist Nina Katzmarski. Here, kids can create their own basket or a decorate their own Easter egg to take home.
EASTER EGG HUNT
MOORE STREET
Also from 9.30am on Saturday, delve deep into the Urban Jungle on Moore Street and embark on a fun Easter egg hunt. It's aimed at ages two to 12, guardian supervision is required.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Head to Maitland Gaol on Saturday morning from 11am for a 90 minute tour specially designed to explore the various stories and exact locations of some of daring, documented escapes. The stories range from the unbelievable to the ludicrous and are sure to amaze you. Bookings are essential, visit www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
AUTUMN EXHIBITS
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend to see the autumn exhibitions in full swing. Some highlights are, Kungka Kunpu (Strong Women), Mir Giz Kemerkemer Opged Lam Zenadh Kes (Stories from the Eastern Islands - Torres Strait) by Maitland artist Toby Cedar, Introductions (Portraits from the MRAG Collection) and Watch Your Step by Laura Baker.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
