Maitland's first paper was a one-man affair

Thomas Strode (1812-80) is barely known to the people of Maitland today, but briefly he played a significant part in the life of the community having founded the Hunter River Gazette and Journal of Agriculture, Commerce, Politics and News.
The paper's lengthy title gives a clue as to the problems associated with establishing a newspaper in the early years of the colony of New South Wales: it had to appeal to as wide a range of interests and communities as possible.
Not that the title helped much in that regard, because the paper went out of existence in less than seven months.
Strode arrived in Australia from England in 1836. He became the mechanical superintendent for the Sydney Herald but more importantly in 1838 he co-founded with George Arden the Port Phillip Gazette in Melbourne.
This was the first newspaper to be registered in what was to become Victoria.
Melbourne was at the time a very small town, having been settled by Europeans only three years earlier.
Strode later founded the Pastoral Times, which was published in Deniliquin, and the Gazette at Maitland.
The first issue of the Maitland paper appeared on 11 December, 1841.
In Maitland Strode appears to have operated as something of a one-man band. He was not trained as a journalist but as a printer, but he learned the arts of journalism and performed most if not all the functions involved in producing a newspaper.
These included selling advertisements, building up subscriptions, producing the copy (including editorials and items of news) and distributing the finished product. His paper was produced on a small hand-operated press.
Doing so much of the work himself suggests that it was hard in a small town like Maitland, with a population of less than 3000 in 1841, to find the wide range of skills required to produce a newspaper.
A few other small towns in NSW until quite recently were operated effectively by individuals doing virtually all the work: one such case was the weekly Coonamble Times which was produced almost entirely by one person.
In his editorials Strode revealed a strong moralistic streak. He railed against the evils of temptation and argued for the need to protect the underdog, and he took it as his role to educate the members of the community.
He had the ability to perform the wide range of tasks needed to produce a paper, and the self-confidence to use it as an instrument to attack his adversaries.
Probably the breadth of his responsibilities caused the failure of his Maitland initiative in mid-1842.
When the Port Phillip Gazette began to experience difficulties, he returned to Melbourne to rescue it.
In all likelihood he had insufficient help in Maitland to allow the paper to carry on without him.
He was running a newspaper without sufficient assistance and support from skilled employees.
After his time in Maitland had come to an end, Thomas Strode lived out his career in Melbourne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.