Maitland's first paper was a one-man affair

By Chas Keys
Updated April 9 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
Thomas Strode at age 72. He founded a newspaper in Maitland at age 29.
Thomas Strode at age 72. He founded a newspaper in Maitland at age 29.

Thomas Strode (1812-80) is barely known to the people of Maitland today, but briefly he played a significant part in the life of the community having founded the Hunter River Gazette and Journal of Agriculture, Commerce, Politics and News.

