Five of the Hunter's seven Labor MPs have been elevated to cabinet positions in the new state government.
Mr Crakanthorp said he would work with his colleagues to ensure the voices of the region were heard.
"Being the voice for the Hunter in the cabinet is not a responsibility that I take lightly, and I will be working with my Hunter colleagues to ensure issues and ideas from across the region are heard," he said.
"We will be getting to work straight away to enhance our region's future, with protecting Hunter Water and establishing a Hunter Transition Authority just the start.
"The people of NSW have voted for a fresh start for our state, I am thrilled to be part of the team that will be working every day to deliver that."
For the first time the NSW cabinet will have an equal mix of men and women - with the portfolios of energy, police, finance, regional transport and regional being assigned to women for the first time.
It will also be the first time a woman has led the government in the upper house, with Penny Sharpe taking on the portfolios of energy and climate change, and environment and heritage.
Jihab Dib, the incoming minister for customer service, emergency services and youth justice, will be the first sworn in on the Koran.
It follows new treasurer Daniel Mookhey becoming the first sworn in on the sacred Hindu text Bhagavad Gita.
The Minns government will govern in minority with 45 or 46 seats, with confidence and supply guaranteed by independent MPs Alex Greenwich, Greg Piper and Joe McGirr.
Mr Piper, the Member for Lake Macquarie, is set to be the next Speaker, with the Legislative Assembly voting when parliament returns next month.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
