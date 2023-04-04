The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Plan on wetting a line at the bay this Easter? You can expect a bonanza

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of Stinker's catch of snapper and a spangled emperor.
Part of Stinker's catch of snapper and a spangled emperor.

With Easter upon us, many Maitland folk will make the annual pilgrimage to Port Stephens, most with the thought of reeling in a good catch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.