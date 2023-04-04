Easter weekend feast for Maitland and Coalfields footy fans

Maitland and Coafields sports fans are in for a feast of football this Easter with games from Thursday night through to Monday afternoon when the Maitland Pickers and Maitland Magpies both host games.
The Pickers are at home to a new-look South Newcastle at the Maitland Sportsground from 3pm.
The Magpies host Broadmeadow Magic at Cooks Square Park from 3.30pm.
"We're trialling something a little different playing on Monday. To land the Easter home game is always a difficult one for the clubs. You can play the Thursday night but in doing so you probably sacrifice a little bit of the crowd," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
"Most people if they do head away will go away Friday, Saturday and Sunday or try and get away Thursday night and generally come back Monday morning.
"For us on a Monday there's not a lot on, so it's a really great opportunity to generate a big crowd at the sportsground to support us when we take on a very competitive Souths side."
The weekend kicks off with a Coalfields derby between the Cessnock Goannas and Kurri Kurri Bulldogs under lights at Cessnock Sportsground on Thursday night.
There are two games on Good Friday with Weston Bears on the road in the Northern NSW NPLM and Thornton Redbacks at home in Northern League One.
The Bears take on Valentine at Hunter Sports Centre on Friday from 8pm, while the Redbacks host Wallsend FC at Thornton Park from 8pm.
On Saturday, traditionally the major day for football, there is only one game scheduled with the Cessnock City Hornets hosting South Cardiff at Turner Park from 5pm.
The way has been left clear for a super Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium with the Newcastle Knights NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup sides both in action before the NRL main game against the Warriors at 6.15pm.
Rugby union and the Hunter Central Coast AFL Black Diamond competitions are the odd codes out.
The Hunter Rugby Union begins the weekend after Easter on April 15 and the AFL has the long weekend off. The Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition starts on April 22.
The Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, NBL1 East basketball competitions also have the weekend off.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
