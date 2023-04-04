The Maitland Mercury
Easter weekend feast for Maitland and Coalfields footy fans

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 5 2023 - 8:00am
Maitland's Luke Kelly flies for the ball to take a catch against Lakes United on Saturday, April 1. The Pickers are back at the Maitland Sportsground on Easter Monday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Maitland and Coafields sports fans are in for a feast of football this Easter with games from Thursday night through to Monday afternoon when the Maitland Pickers and Maitland Magpies both host games.

