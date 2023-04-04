GP Access After Hours will be delivered in Maitland for a further two years.
Services in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle have also been renewed for two years.
The two year contract is significant for the service, as it was previously renewed on an annual basis.
The Maitland clinic, operating out of Maitland Hospital (main entry, not the emergency department), is open from 6pm to 10pm weeknights, 1pm to 10pm Saturdys and 9am to 10pm on Sundays and public holidays.
The GP Access clinic at the Calvary Mater Hospital in Waratah, which closed in December 2021 due to lack of funding, will reopen thanks to the new funding.
Hunter Primary Care's chief operating officer Keith Drinkwater said "this is a major win for the community, and we are so grateful to be guaranteed the necessary funding to continue providing this vital service."
"Hunter Primary Care deeply appreciates the contribution of Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon MP, who lobbied long and hard on behalf of the local community to re-establish the GP Access services," he said.
"We are also very grateful to MPs Pat Conroy, Meryl Swanson and Dan Repacholi for their support."
The Primary Health Network's chief executive officer Richard Nankervis said this funding demonstrates the government's commitment to primary care.
"In an environment where difficulties accessing primary health care is contributing to over extended emergency departments, the funding could not have come at a better time," he said.
"Everyone deserves equitable access to health care. The re-opening of the GP Access clinic at the Calvary Mater as well as the restoration of the other GP Access services is a huge win for the people of Newcastle and the Hunter region.
"We thank the Department of Health and Aged Care for recognising the importance of this service."
The team at Hunter Primary Care have now commenced the task of working to re-establish the workforce of GPs, RNs and administration support staff required to re-open the Calvary Mater Hospital clinic and restore operating hours across the service by the end of May 2023.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
