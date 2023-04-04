The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland GP Access After Hours service contract renewed

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Hospital. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Maitland Hospital. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

GP Access After Hours will be delivered in Maitland for a further two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.