Kurri Kurri Bulldogs beaten 26-4 by the Wyong Roos in round two of Newcastle RL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
Kurri Kurri captain Mick Steele, pictured against Maitland, received a one-week ban after pleading guilty to a careless high tackle charge from the game against Wyong. . Picture by Ben Carr
The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs will be without skipper Mick Steele, lock Jack Tamburrini and second rower Cooper Collins for Thursday night's Coalfields derby against Cessnock Goannas.

