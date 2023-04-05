The Continence Foundation of Australia is asking for help to update Australia's public toilet facilities with the much loved Great Dunny Hunt.
For this year's dunny hunt, Australians are being asked to submit pictures of their favourite loo, thunderbox, bog or crapper to the National Public Toilet Map website or app.
Dunny hunters can win one of three $500 Eftpos cards and clinch the title of Best Public Dunny.
Entries open on Monday, April 3 to World Continence Week, Monday, June 19.
Honourable mention awards will be given to the dunny in the most unusual location and the most colourful facilities.
The information dunny hunters provide will feed into an updating map showing the nearest public toilets, with 21,000 spots on the database so far.
The pin drops give information about opening hours, directions, baby change facilities, showers and drinking water fonts. Some of the toilet's entries include pictures, inside and out.
"Public toilet expert" and best toilet judge Sean Burford said a quarter of Australians experienced continence issues at some point in their lives, and that number was higher in people with disabilities.
"It can be the difference between getting out of the house or not," he said.
The dunny hunter photos will be judged on how clearly they showed the outside of the toilet block and available features.
"When you're out and about, it's a great opportunity to find nearby facilities and check that the information about accessibility is up to date on the map," Mr Burford said.
"A good photo showing accessibility really is worth a thousand words," he said.
Check out the National Public Toilet Map to find the hidden gems dotted around Australia's parks, libraries and government buildings.
