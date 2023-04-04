It will be quite the homecoming for Andy Allen when the former Mustangs player takes his seat for the blockbuster local derby against the Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, April 15.
Allen was feeling nostalgic as he walked through the doors of Maitland's Federation Centre.
"I was just saying I haven't walked into this place for probably 10 or 15 years," he said.
"I used to spend four or five nights a week here training and playing so it was a big part of my youth and adolescence.
"I moved away when I was 23 but it's so nice to come back, it's brought back a fair few memories."
Allen joined the Mustangs at the age of eight, playing through the age groups with his friend and current Mustangs men's captain Josh Clifford.
Even though his Mustangs playing days are over, Allen understands the importance of playing a junior sport in shaping who you are as an adult.
"It taught me so much about myself and I probably didn't realise at the time but it really does shape you as a human being, around a team culture, working towards something, putting hard work in," he said.
In 2012, just one exam away from becoming a qualified electrician, Allen, accepted a dare to apply for MasterChef and went on to become the youngest ever winner at the age of 24.
Now a judge on MasterChef, Allen has chosen the Mustangs home game with the Falcons to launch his new beer, travla.
"We thought a great time for it would be when we play Newcastle because that was one of the things - that was the biggest game of the year," he said.
Allen will be at the game with his friend and travla co-founder Travis Fimmel, the actor best known for his role in the TV series Vikings.
"We're going to bring the beer up, Travis and I'll be here and I'm actually more keen to watch the boys run around because I haven't done it for such a long time," he said.
travla is a mid-strength low-carb lager. Allen said it took a while to land on the right product.
"We did a lot of data research and knowing that better for you category is the only category that's going up, every other beer category is actually in decline if you look at the data," he said.
"We got together with our head brewer Blake and we brewed it in these little 20 litre pilot brew things.
"Some of the shit that we brewed, it was no good, so I think we went through about four versions until we got to what we like."
There will be merchandise and giveaways on the night with an after-party at the Grand Junction Hotel.
