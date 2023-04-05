Maitland will welcome back defensive midfielder Sean Pratt and possibly star striker Braedyn Crowley on Easter Monday as they chase a home win against Broadmeadow Magic in the Northern NSW NPL.
Both sides are coming off a loss with the Magpies dropping their last three at home in a shaky start to their premiership defence.
Maitland will take on Magic who are in third place but only six points separate the two teams with the Magpies 11th with a game in-hand.
Magpies assistant coach Gavin Wolfe expects a highly competitive match with Magic coming off a 3-1 loss to Lambton Jaffas.
"I think they would have been disappointed to loose to Jaffas because there's a fair bit of rivalry and history between those two sides," he said.
"We expect they will want to come out on Monday all guns blazing."
Maitland were defeated 1-0 last Saturday night by the Weston Bears in the season's first El Clasicoal, courtesy of a second-half penalty by Bears winger Yuta Konagaya.
Despite creating three good chances, the Magpies were unable to convert and Wolfe said the team would like to be creating more opportunities.
Maitland will welcome back midfielder Pratt from a one-game suspension after he picked up two yellow cards in the round four loss to Valentine.
Co-captain Crowley is a 50-50 proposition after injuring his ankle in the same match.
"Those two guys are really integral as far as our attack is concerned, we were missing those guys, but we could have had a goal in the first half," Wolfe said.
"There was another one-on-one a bit later on that James Thompson unfortunately missed and then later on in the game Ty Paulson missed a good opportunity as well."
Wolfe said despite the slow start to the season the coaching staff were happy to see improvement on Saturday night in key effort areas.
"A few things didn't go our way, just 50-50 balls and those sorts of things," he said. "When you're having a little bit of a rough trot sometimes those things go against you.
"We expected a tough game from Weston given it was a local derby and they're going okay and that's exactly what we got from them."
Wolfe said some unpredictable results across the league had benefited the Magpies who are still within touching distance of the top four.
"What we are seeing this year is the likes of Lambton Jaffas have dropped a couple of games, Broadmeadow have dropped a game, Edgeworth's dropped a game," he said.
"The only standout at the moment is Charlestown Azzuri, so despite the fact we're sitting 11th on the ladder at the moment when you look at the points we're not too far out of the top four."
