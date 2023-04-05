The Maitland Mercury
Maitland face Broadmeadow Magic in NPL as Magpies welcome back Sean Pratt

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Magpies midfielder Sean Pratt (right) makes a tackle against Valentine at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, March 25. Maitland will welcome back Pratt from suspension on Monday. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland will welcome back defensive midfielder Sean Pratt and possibly star striker Braedyn Crowley on Easter Monday as they chase a home win against Broadmeadow Magic in the Northern NSW NPL.

