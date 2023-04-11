This Anzac Day marks 100 years since both the Maitland and East Maitland war memorials were dedicated to those lost in World War I.
On Wednesday, April 25, 1923, the Maitland memorial in Maitland Park was unveiled by Maitland Mayoress Alice Fry, marking the start of Anzac Day ceremonies in Maitland Park.
The East Maitland memorial, on the corner of William Street and New England Highway, was dedicated by Lieutenant General George Lee on the same day.
Both memorials were built to remember the lives lost in the Great War, later known as World War I.
Maitland RSL sub-branch treasurer Henry Meskauskas said the memorial's 100th anniversary is significant as it shows we remember and care for our history.
"It's history, it's heritage, it's Maitland," he said.
"It's the thing that has to be there so everyone can remember in another 100 years time what happened then, and what this thing stands for and that's what it's all about.
"Our job is to make sure it's still there in another 100 years."
Maitland RSL sub-branch president Fred Goode said the Maitland war memorial is one of the premier cenotaphs in NSW.
"It was put together by donations, it cost 1800 pounds," he said.
The Maitland memorial features names of people from the Maitland Local Government Area, who died in conflict between 1914 and 1919.
It also pays respect to those lost in World War II, the Occupation of Japan, the Korean War, the Malayan Emergency, the Indonesian Confrontation, the Vietnam War and peacekeeping.
The Maitland RSL sub-branch plans to have a descendant of Alice Fry, who originally dedicated the memorial, present at this year's Anzac Day ceremony.
The East Maitland memorial, currently undergoing refurbishment, has been updated over the years to pay respects to those lost in World War II, the Malayan Emergency, the Korean War, the Indonesian Confrontation and the Vietnam War.
East Maitland RSL sub-branch member Tom Grieves said the memorial is important not just to veterans and their families, but to the whole community.
"It's been the focus of community remembrance for 100 years, and hopefully for another 100," he said.
"We're very fortunate to have it. There are some communities who don't have somewhere to focus their remembrance."
The East Maitland RSL sub-branch plans on having a descendant of Lieutenant General George Lee, who dedicated the memorial in 1923, present at this year's Anzac Day ceremony.
It is also hosting a special breakfast to mark the occasion, featuring a choir and band from Hunter Valley Grammar School.
East Maitland RSL sub-branch is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023.
Maitland RSL sub-branch will hold its dawn service at 5.30am and morning service at 11am at Maitland Park.
East Maitland RSL sub-branch will hold its dawn service at 5.15am, marching from the East Maitland War Memorial Centre, and morning service at 9.15am.
Morpeth Anzac Day Committee will hold its morning service at Morpeth War Memorial at 11am, following the march which starts at 10.50am.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
